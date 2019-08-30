19-year-old Mumbai Woman Dies Over a Month After She Was Gang-raped on Her Birthday
On July 7, after cutting her birthday cake, the victim's four friends allegedly overpowered and gang-raped her. In deep shock and trauma, she quietly returned home the next day without informing the Mumbai police or her family.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Mumbai: A 19-year-old woman who was gang-raped by four of her friends after she had celebrated her birthday party in a Mumbai suburb in July, has died at a government hospital, officials said on Friday.
The victim died late Wednesday at a hospital due to multiple internal injuries.
Taking a strong note of the incident, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has ordered the Chunabhatti Police Station to submit its detailed investigation report by Saturday, register a rape-cum-murder case and extend financial assistance to the victim's family as per laws.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will take out a procession from Chembur to Chunabhatti Police Station on Friday afternoon, to protest against the incident and the growing atrocities on women.
It was on July 7, when the victim had come to Mumbai and her four male friends insisted on celebrating her birthday at the home of one of them.
That evening, after cutting the birthday cake, the four friends allegedly overpowered and gang-raped her, and the victim, in deep shock and trauma, quietly returned home the next day without informing the Mumbai police or her family.
However, it was only in the third week of July when she complained of severe pain in her private parts that she was taken to the hospital where the matter ultimately came to light on July 30.
