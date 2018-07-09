19-year-old Nursing Student Commits Suicide in Bathinda

A 19-year-old nursing student from Jhajjar village has committed suicide in her hostel room on Monday.Jaspreet Kaur, a second year student of general nursing and midwifery in NS Nursing School, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room. A suicide note has been found where she asked her family members not to perform her last rites.“She had gone home to spend her holidays and returned yesterday. This morning when she didn’t open the door, someone from the staff broke it open and found her hanging,” said principal Gagandeep Kaur.The suicide note said that neither her parents nor school should be blamed for her suicide. It said that Jaspreet wanted “a job but wasn’t sure whether she’ll be successful in it or not.SHO Davinder Singh said that the police didn’t know the reason behind the suicide.Jaspreet’s father, Kuldeep Singh, said, "She was happy at home and not even once did we feel that she was stressed about anything.”(With inputs from Suraj Bhan)