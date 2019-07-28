Take the pledge to vote

19-year-old Pregnant Woman Dies after Collapsing at Waterfall in Tamil Nadu

She had earlier waited in the queue to reach the falls. It was not known whether she fainted due to exhaustion or she was asphyxiated due to a gush of water, police said.

PTI

July 28, 2019
19-year-old Pregnant Woman Dies after Collapsing at Waterfall in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation.
Tirunelveli: A 19-year-old pregnant woman died after fainted while taking bath in the famous Coutralam waterfalls in the district Sunday, police said.

Kaleeswari was enjoying the bath along with several other women when she suddenly collapsed.

She was rushed to the government hospital in nearby Tenkasi where she died, police said.

She had earlier waited in the queue to reach the falls. It was not known whether she fainted due to exhaustion or she was asphyxiated due to a gush of water, they said adding only after the post-mortem report the cause of death would be known.

