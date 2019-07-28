English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
19-year-old Pregnant Woman Dies after Collapsing at Waterfall in Tamil Nadu
She had earlier waited in the queue to reach the falls. It was not known whether she fainted due to exhaustion or she was asphyxiated due to a gush of water, police said.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Tirunelveli: A 19-year-old pregnant woman died after fainted while taking bath in the famous Coutralam waterfalls in the district Sunday, police said.
Kaleeswari was enjoying the bath along with several other women when she suddenly collapsed.
She was rushed to the government hospital in nearby Tenkasi where she died, police said.
She had earlier waited in the queue to reach the falls. It was not known whether she fainted due to exhaustion or she was asphyxiated due to a gush of water, they said adding only after the post-mortem report the cause of death would be known.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Monday 22 July , 2019 Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Union Bank of India to Auction Benelli Motorcycles At Massive Discounts, TNT 600i to Cost Rs 1.81 lakh
- Urvashi Rautela Denies Relationship Rumours with Hardik Pandya, Shares Post on Social Media
- Arjun-Malaika, Ranbir, Deepika at Karan Johar's Epic Saturday Night Bash, Watch Video
- Akhtar, Akram Slam Amir for Test Retirement at 27
- Virat Kohli Sings National Anthem as He Attends Pro Kabaddi 2019 in Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...