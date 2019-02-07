English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
19-Year-Old Raped by 6 Men in Bihar, Father Forced to Watch; No Arrests After 24 Hours
According to the police complaint, the six men knocked at her door late on Tuesday night asking for water to drink, but dragged her out to a nearby field where they allegedly raped her.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Patna: In a shocking incident, a teenaged girl was gang-raped in front of her father by six youths in a village in Bihar's Kishanganj district, police said on Thursday.
According to police officials, the 19-year-old victim lodged a police complaint on Wednesday that six youth of her village under Kodhowadi police station knocked at her door late on Tuesday night asking for water to drink, but forcibly entered her home and dragged her outside.
Her complaint said they took her to a deserted field near her house and gang-raped her in front of her father, who was taken hostage and tied to a tree.
The victim also informed the police that the accused threatened her and father not to approach the police.
A case has been lodged against all the named accused, Kishanganj Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish said.
Ashish said the accused are absconding and no arrest has been made so far.
"I am personally monitoring the case and they will be arrested soon," he said.
