19-year-old Raped by Own Father For 6 Years in UP; Got Pregnant, Forced to Abort Twice

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 19-year-old daughter for the last six years in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district.The matter came to light on Friday night when the accused, an auto-rickshaw driver by profession, tried to sexually abuse his daughter again. This time, however, she fought his advances and called the police.According to a report in Times of India, during the six-year sexual abuse period, the victim became pregnant thrice and is currently nursing a two-month-old infant. “Fearing assault, harassment and social stigma, the mother of the victim never complained to the local police. The woman was also forced to undergo abortion twice by her father,” a police official said.After she gave birth two months ago, her father married her off to her boyfriend. “A couple of days back, the victim returned to her parents’ home for a brief stay, during which the accused man once again attempted to sexually abuse his daughter. However, this time the woman confronted him and call the cops,” senior sub inspector Harish was quoted as saying by TOI.An FIR has been registered and the accused arrested and booked under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily hurt), 376 (rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).