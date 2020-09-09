19-year-old Stabbed to Death in Delhi by Two Friends Who Borrowed Rs 1000 From Him

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his two friends after he asked them to return Rs 1,000 which they had borrowed from him, police said on Wednesday. Aman, who worked in a small footwear manufacturing unit in Welcome area of Northeast Delhi, was rushed to Jag Parvesh Chand hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

While accused Suhail works as a hairdresser, the other accused, Farhan, works as a tailor. Both are residents of Welcome area and they were arrested from near Babarpur Puliya while leaving Delhi, police said. A case of murder was registered at Welcome police station and the accused were arrested, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed to police that Aman had given Rs 1,000 to them sometime back and he kept asking them for the money. A few days ago as well, they had a quarrel over the issue but the matter was sorted with the intervention of elders. However, they wanted to take revenge from Aman, so they hatched a conspiracy, the officer said. As per their plan, both Suhail and Farhan called the victim to Subhash Park Extension on Tuesday at 10 pm. When Aman arrived at the spot, one of them caught him and the other stabbed him with a knife. When he collapsed, they ran away from the spot, the officer added.

A knife used for committing the crime, blood-stained clothes along with shoes worn by the accused have been seized, the DCP said.