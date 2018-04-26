English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
19-year-old Tamil Nadu Boy Commits Suicide Using Plastic Bag, Shoe Lace
Police are quoting Hari's relatives who claim that the boy had been aloof for the last few months and had pretty much confined himself to his room.
Image for representation only.
Salem: A 19-year-old boy committed suicide in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district early on Wednesday. Kevin Hari, who had been preparing for competitive exams, suffocated himself by covering his face with a plastic cover and tying it with a shoe lace.
The Police are claiming that the boy had been aloof for the last few months and had pretty much confined himself to his room.
Hari has taken the NEET exam last year and secure 231 marks, which failed to secure him a seat in a medical college. He was preparing to take the exam again this year.
Hari was found dead around 5:30 am on Wednesday in his room. The police have not found a suicide note and they say the reasons behind the act could not be ascertained.
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
