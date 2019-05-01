19-year-old Tried to File Stalking Complaint Before She Was Raped by 3 Men in Shimla

The Haryana student, who was raped in Shimla had tried to complain to the police about being stalked by a person on Sunday, just before the incident occurred. However, the police officer at Lakkar Bazaar chowki, located near the Ridge Maidan, shirked her complaint and asked her to go to the Dhalli police station instead.Before the 19-year-old could reach the other police station, she was raped, according to the FIR lodged at Dhalli police station on Monday.An eight-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by additional SP (city), Shimla, Praveer Thakur, has been set up to probe the case.The SIT investigation will be closely monitored and supervised daily by the SP (Shimla) and DIG, the DGP was quoted as saying by The Time of India.A magisterial inquiry has also been initiated by Himachal chief minister Jai Ram thakur and the additional district magistrate will look into the facts and circumstances of the case, submit a report in 24 hours and ascertain whether necessary action was taken by the police to address the survivor’s complaint when she approached the police chowki.The inquiry will further look into whether there was any dereliction of duty or an inappropriate response – with the aim to fix accountability on erring cops in case any lapse or dereliction of duty is identified.The CM said he had directed the DGP to constitute the SIT and to book those involved in the crime. “The BJP government is serious about maintaining better law and order in the state. No laxity will be allowed,” he told ANI.Congress leaders, including state party chief Kuldeep Rathore, submitted a memorandum, addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, to Governor Acharya Devvrat in connection with the rape case. In the one-page order, the DGP said the SIT probe will be monitored by Shimla SP Omapati Jamwal and DIG Southern Range Asif Jalal.In her complaint, the woman has alleged that she was raped by a person in a moving car on Sunday night when she was on Mall Road. A car stopped near her and she was pulled inside and raped, she said.