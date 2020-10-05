19-year-old Woman Abducted, Raped in UP's Kaushambi

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by two youths from her village in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi, police said on Monday. The woman was abducted on September 13 by the duo who are cousins. They took her to their relatives' place in Pashchim Sarira Police Station area and raped her, the victim's father alleged.

She somehow managed to escape and returned home about a week ago and told her family about the incident, her father said, adding that the local police refused to lodge an FIR. The family then approached Kaushambi Superintendent of Police and after he intervened, an FIR was registered on Monday, the father said.

According to the SP, an FIR was lodged against the accused and the woman will undergo a medical examination while her statement will be recorded soon.