19-year-old Woman College Student Sets Self Ablaze on Coimbatore Road

Coimbatore: A 19-year-old woman college student is battling for life after she set herself afire in the middle of a road here early Tuesday, police said.

The woman, doing second year B.Com in a private college, came out of her room she shared with her friends, went to the nearby arterial Avanashi Road at around 5.30 AM, where she doused herself with petrol and set herself ablaze, they said.

The reason for the extreme step was being probed, the police said.

Seeing the girl ablaze, some motorists came to her rescue and rushed her to a hospital, they said.

The student sustained 95 per cent burns. She is a resident of Pattukottai in Thanjavur district. A case has been registered and investigation is on, they added.

