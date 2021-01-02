19-year-old Woman Dies After Jumping off 20th-floor Flat in Noida

A 19-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped off her 20th-floor apartment in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Saturday, police said. The woman lived with her family in Amrapali Sapphire in Sector 45 under Sector 39 police station limits, they said, adding the incident took place in the afternoon.

According to a police official, the reason behind her taking the extreme step was yet to be ascertained.

The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem and other legal proceedings have been initiated into the matter, police said.