News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»19-year-old Woman Dies After Jumping off 20th-floor Flat in Noida
1-MIN READ

19-year-old Woman Dies After Jumping off 20th-floor Flat in Noida

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem and other legal proceedings have been initiated into the matter, police said.

A 19-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped off her 20th-floor apartment in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Saturday, police said. The woman lived with her family in Amrapali Sapphire in Sector 45 under Sector 39 police station limits, they said, adding the incident took place in the afternoon.

According to a police official, the reason behind her taking the extreme step was yet to be ascertained.

The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem and other legal proceedings have been initiated into the matter, police said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...