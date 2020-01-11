19-year-old Woman in Kerala 'Accidentally' Ends Life While on Video Call With Boyfriend
The incident is said to be an accident as the 19-year-old woman as some say she had been trying to intimidate the boy over a quarrel.
Image for representation.
Idukki (Kerala): A 19-year-old woman on Saturday allegedly committed suicide by hanging while she was on a video call with her boyfriend, police said. The woman, the daughter of a couple working in a plantation at nearby Peerumedu, ended her life by hanging inside her home.
"The body has been taken to Kottayam Medical College. We were informed by her boyfriend," police said. Police have questioned the boy, who is also from a nearby locality.
Sources said the incident was an accident as she was trying to intimidate the boy over some quarrel.
