19-Year-Old Woman Raped by Auto Driver, 4 Others in Gurgaon
The woman hitched a ride in the auto and alleged in her complaint that the driver stopped the vehicle a few minutes from Gurgaon and was met by four friends.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Gurgaon: A 19-year-old woman was gang-raped allegedly by five men, including an auto driver, near Sohna Bus Stand in Gurugram on May 1.
In her complaint to police, the woman said she was waiting for a bus to Aligarh when the auto driver pulled up at the bus stop and told her that buses to her destination had left and she could board one at the Gurgaon Bus Stand instead.
The woman hitched a ride in the auto and alleged in her complaint that the driver stopped the vehicle a few minutes from Gurgaon and was met by four friends.
"They offered her a drink laced with sedatives," said a police officer, citing the complaint given by the woman. The five men allegedly gang-raped the woman, who approached the police with her parents the next day. She also quoted the auto’s number plate to the police.
The woman was later sent for medical examination and given counselling as well.
According to the Gurgaon Police spokesperson, no arrest has been made yet. "The woman has given the auto number which is going to be of great use to us. We have identified the driver and raids are being conducted," said the spokesperson.
