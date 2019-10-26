Take the pledge to vote

19-Year-Old Woman Throws Acid on Boyfriend for Rejecting Her Marriage Proposal in Aligarh

However, the woman maintained that it was her boyfriend who kept insisting on marriage. She also alleged that he threatened to make their intimate pictures viral if she rejected the proposal of marriage.

News18.com

Updated:October 26, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
New Delhi: A 19-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly throwing acid on her boyfriend near his house for rejecting her marriage proposal on Thursday at Jeevangarh in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

The woman has been slapped with charges under section 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of IPC based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family member, The Times of India reported.

The family of the victim alleged that the duo was in a relationship and had broken up a month ago. The woman began “harassing” him and pressurising him into marrying her after the victim had stopped talking to her. She began calling him on the phone every day to persuade him to tie the knot with her but was met with rejection.

On Thursday morning, when the victim did not answer her calls, she attacked him with acid as he was standing at a shop near his house.

However, the woman maintained that it was her boyfriend who kept insisting on marriage. She also alleged that he threatened to make their intimate pictures viral if she rejected the proposal of marriage.

The victim is now under treatment at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and doctors said that his eye was badly affected by the acid attack.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
