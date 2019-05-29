English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
19-yr-old HSC Student Commits Suicide After Checking Her Class 12 Exam Result
Kiran Gulab Chavan, whose father is a daily wage labourer, went to her college on Tuesday to check her result in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board in February-March.
Representative image.
Loading...
Aurangabad: A 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide after checking her Class 12 examination result in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, a police official said on Wednesday.
It was not yet clear whether she passed or failed as her family was in grief over her death, he said.
Kiran Gulab Chavan, whose father is a daily wage labourer, went to her college on Tuesday to check her result in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board in February-March.
After returning home in Mukundwadi area, she did not tell her parents about the result.
She allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling in a room with a stole while her parents were having lunch in another room, the official at Mukundwadi police station said.
When her parents did not get any response after continuously knocking at her door, they broke it open and found Chavan hanging, the official said.
They pulled her down and rushed her to MGM Hospital where she died during treatment, he said.
The parents told the police that their daughter was apparently anxious about her HSC result, the official said.
They said they were unaware about her examination result and that there was no study-related pressure on her from their side, he said. An accidental death report was registered and a probe was underway, he added.
It was not yet clear whether she passed or failed as her family was in grief over her death, he said.
Kiran Gulab Chavan, whose father is a daily wage labourer, went to her college on Tuesday to check her result in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board in February-March.
After returning home in Mukundwadi area, she did not tell her parents about the result.
She allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling in a room with a stole while her parents were having lunch in another room, the official at Mukundwadi police station said.
When her parents did not get any response after continuously knocking at her door, they broke it open and found Chavan hanging, the official said.
They pulled her down and rushed her to MGM Hospital where she died during treatment, he said.
The parents told the police that their daughter was apparently anxious about her HSC result, the official said.
They said they were unaware about her examination result and that there was no study-related pressure on her from their side, he said. An accidental death report was registered and a probe was underway, he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chris Hemsworth Would 'Still Love' to Do More Thor, Opens Up on His 40 Kg Fat Suit in Endgame
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
- Deepika Padukone on Legalising Same-sex Marriage: Feels Strange We Even Need to Address It
- Have Your Ever Bought a Phone Even Before Its Launch? Someone Just Got a Moto Z4 From Amazon
- Apple Surprises us With a New iPod Touch, Just Days Ahead of WWDC 2019 Keynote
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results