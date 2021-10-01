19-yr-old Woman Found Dead at Employer's House in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, Kin Allege Foul Play

A 19-year-old woman was found dead with burn injuries at a house Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area on Friday. The woman who worked as a domestic help was reported to be electrocuted, according to the house owner.

The woman is a resident of Madrasi Camp here. She, along with her mother, used to work as domestic help at a house in Lajpat Nagar-II here, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said. The Lajpat Nagar police station received a PCR call on Friday morning informing them that a woman has got electrocuted but police, however, said that the exact cause of her death will be ascertained only through an autopsy report.

Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the victim had burn injuries on her body. She had come to work at the house around 7 am on Friday, a senior police officer said.

The woman’s family has alleged foul play and murder. Senior officers said that adequate legal action will be taken according to initial medical reports.

Pandey said the spot was also inspected by forensic experts. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal action will be taken according to the autopsy report, she said. An investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

