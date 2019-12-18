Take the pledge to vote

190 Stone Pelting Incidents in Kashmir Valley Since August 5: Govt Officials

There were 544 incidents of stone pelting so far in 2019 and 190 of them have taken place since August 5 when Article 370 provisions were abrogated.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 6:22 PM IST
190 Stone Pelting Incidents in Kashmir Valley Since August 5: Govt Officials
Security personnel stand guard during restrictions following the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 in Srinagar. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: As many as 190 stone pelting incidents have been reported in Kashmir Valley ever since the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, and 250 people involved in them are currently in jails, officials said on Wednesday.

There were 544 incidents of stone pelting so far in 2019 and 190 of them have taken place since August 5 when Article 370 provisions were abrogated, a senior home ministry official said.

Till December 8, altogether 356 people from Jammu and Kashmir are in jail and 250 of them are stone pelters, the official said.

