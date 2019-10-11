Take the pledge to vote

195 Dengue Cases in Jammu Region, Governor Reviews Situation

Taking note of several reports appearing in the media regarding prevalence of dengue in Jammu, Governor Satya Pal Malik also reviewed the situation with Atal Dulloo, financial commissioner, health and medical education.

PTI

October 11, 2019
Jammu: As many as 195 dengue cases were confirmed in Jammu division and authorities have taken adequate measures to tackle it, a senior health official said on Thursday.

Taking note of several reports appearing in the media regarding prevalence of dengue in Jammu, Governor Satya Pal Malik also reviewed the situation with Atal Dulloo, financial commissioner, health and medical education.

However, the directorate of health services allayed the fears about rise in dengue across Jammu region as reported by a section of media stating that adequate measures are being taken to combat the spread of dengue in the region.

"The number of dengue positive cases during the current year as on 9th of October 2019 is 195," Director Health Services, Dr Samir Mattoo said.

However, the confirmed cases in 2013 and 2017 were far more at 1838 and 488 respectively so there is no need to be panic over, the official said.

The directorate health services, while elaborating on measures being taken up to deal with the disease, stated that the health functionaries at every level have been directed to take appropriate preventive measures to save the people from this dreaded disease, the official said.

Further, every place with a positive dengue case has been sprayed besides basic health workers of every block have been directed to clean the ponds and a mass awareness campaign is being taken to curtail the breeding of mosquitoes, Mattoo added.

All electronic and print media have been involved to create awareness among the general masses about the preventive measures to be taken to fight the spread of dengue, he said.

Governor directed Dulloo to continuously monitor the situation and spare no efforts to keep a check on the infection.

The governor instructed him to ensure that all the hospitals are adequately equipped to treat patients.

