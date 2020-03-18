Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

195 Indians Brought back from Coronavirus-hit Iran, Kept at Army Facility in Jaisalmer

With the arrival of the fresh batch, the number of quarantined people at the Army facility in the Jaisalmer Military Station increased to 484, an official said.

PTI

March 18, 2020, 9:16 PM IST
Representational Image. (Image: AP)

Jaisalmer: A batch of 195 Indians stranded in the coronavirus-hit Iran was brought back by a special plane on Wednesday evening, an official said here.

They landed at Rajasthan's Jaisalmer airport and were shifted to an Army's wellness facility after screening, defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said.

With the arrival of the fresh batch, the number of quarantined people at the Army facility in the Jaisalmer Military Station increased to 484, he said.

The first batch of 236 people had arrived on Sunday in two flights while the second group of 53 Indians came on Monday.

The spokesperson said the wellness centre set up at the military station is equipped with all facilities to make the stay of the quarantined people comfortable.

"Women and men have been kept in different barracks as per their age groups. A dedicated team of the medical staff has been deputed at the centre to monitor them," he said.

All rooms have been provided with TVs and a provision for indoor and outdoor sports has also been made for their recreation, he said, adding that Army jawans have been deployed for the round-the-clock security.

The spokesperson said Army chief General MM Naravane had reviewed the facilities at the wellness centre during a visit to the military station on March 17 and 18.

"The Army Chief lauded the efforts put in by the Southern Command, specifically the Konark Corps, in taking care of the evacuated Indian nationals," he said.

The Army chief also visited the border areas and reviewed the operational readiness.

