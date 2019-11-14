Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

1962 Conflict With China Damaged India's Standing on World Stage, Says S Jaishankar

Delivering the fourth Ramnath Goenka memorial lecture, he also said the Simla agreement of 1972 resulted in a revanchist Pakistan continuing problems in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2019, 9:07 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at RNG Memorial Lecture. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: India's position at world stage seemed assured but the 1962 conflict with China significantly damaged the country's standing, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

Delivering the fourth Ramnath Goenka memorial lecture, he also said the Simla agreement of 1972 resulted in a revanchist Pakistan continuing problems in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address, Jaishankar touched upon a variety of issues while giving a run down of India's external engagement over the last few decades.

"If the world is different (today), we need to think, talk and engage accordingly. Falling back is unlikely to help," he said, adding that "purposeful pursuit of national interest is shifting global dynamics."

Highlighting India's new approach in dealing with terrorism, he compared "lack of response" to the Mumbai terror attack to the way the country responded to the Uri and Pulwama strikes.

On India walking away from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the external affairs minister said no agreement was better than having a bad agreement.

Giving a historical perspective to geopolitical issues, Jaishankar said, "For years India's position on the world state seemed assured, but the 1962 conflict with China significantly damaged India's standing."

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
