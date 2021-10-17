1971 India-Pakistan War Tank Shifted to Odisha College to Motivate Students to Join Defence Forces

Students and others in Kendrapara Autonomous College in Odisha will now see from closely India’s glorious history as a battle tank used by the Indian Army in the India-Pakistan war of 1971, was shifted to the premises of the college on Saturday for display as ‘War Trophy’ memorabilia. This tank, which was deployed in different wars since 1955 to 1975, was handed over to the college authorities by the Indian Army.

People will be able to see the T-55 Russian made battle tank bearing the legacy of the Bangladesh liberation war kept in premises of the college in state’s Kendrapada district. The tank, which weighs 37 tonnes and height is 9 feet, has been kept to motivate students and NCC cadets to join the armed forces and to instill a spirit of patriotism in them.

“It is first to display war trophy in college premise in our district. What we heard earlier now able to see and know details about it due to the effort of our principal. We are happy and it encourage students to join in NCC and defence," said Sucharita Parida, an NCC cadet.

A local resident named Sanghamita Biswal said, “We are happy to see war tank T-55. Student can know about the war tank and feel proud. It will encourage student to join in defence forces."

The armored combat vehicle was obtained from the Directorate of Ordnance Services, Army headquarters after approval and recommendation of former Chief of Army Staff and incumbent Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. The college authority has to spend Rs 14,000 to bring the war trophy as transportation charge. The T-55s destroyed many Pakistani tanks in the 1971 war. The tank has been stored at the Pune military office since the 1971.

“We have seen in film, never seen in real. We are feeling proud to see the war tank in our college premises," said Srikant Pothal, a local resident.

Dr Rajendra Prasad Tripathy, principal, Kendrapada Autonomous College said, “We have applied to the authority of Indian Army to bring a tank for display purpose through district administration. The tank, used in the India-Pakistan war of 1971. It will encourage students to join defence."

(with inputs from Kailash Sahu)

