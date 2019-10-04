1971 War Veteran Robbed of Rs 40,000 by Two Women Inside ATM Kiosk in South Delhi
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that a case have been registered and the suspects have been identified and will be arrested soon.
Representational photo
New Delhi: A 1971 war veteran was robbed of Rs 40,000 allegedly by two women inside an ATM kiosk in South Delhi's Hauz Khas, police said on Friday.
At around 1.45 pm on Thursday, when Captain (retired) N K Mahajan (76) was at an ATM kiosk in Kaushalaya Park, two women barged into it and robbed him, they said.
In the CCTV footage, Mahajan can be seen entering the ATM kiosk while the two women follow him and enter it despite being asked to stay out. While he tries to withdraw money, the two woman still wait inside. One of them initiates a conversation, the other woman manages to steal the money from his pocket and flee the spot.
"A case has been registered. We have identified the suspects and they will be arrested soon," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.
In his statement, Mahajan said, "I asked them (women) to wait and stay out, but they didn't listen and entered the ATM. There was no guard available to help me and stop them. I was helpless thinking that I cannot do anything more (them being women) to keep them waiting outside and continued with my ATM transaction."
"The ladies reached near me and asked me if there is any problem and, quietly, one of them stole Rs 40,000 from the right pocket of my trouser, which I had just withdraw," he added.
