1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Justice Sanjiv Khanna Recuses From Hearing Sajjan Kumar's Appeal
Sajjan Kumar had surrendered before a trial court on 31 December 2018, to serve the sentence in pursuance of the high court's December 17 judgment awarding him life imprisonment for the "remainder of his natural life".
File Photo of Sajjan Kumar
New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Monday recused himself from hearing the appeal of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar challenging the Delhi High Court verdict sentencing him to a life term in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
The 73-year-old Kumar had surrendered before a trial court here on 31 December 2018, to serve the sentence in pursuance of the high court's December 17 judgment awarding him life imprisonment for the "remainder of his natural life".
The case in which Kumar was convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1-2, 1984 and burning down of a gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.
