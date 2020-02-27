1984 Riots, Emergency Showed Morality of Congress, Says Terror-Accused BJP MP Pragya Thakur
The Bhopal MP was talking to reporters after appearing in a special NIA court here in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case, in which she is one of the accused.
File photo of BJP's Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur.
Mumbai: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday reminded the Congress about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and Emergency after the main opposition party demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over the violence in Delhi.
Seeking to know the basis on which the Congress has demanded Shah's resignation, she said the party's morality was evident during the anti-Sikh riots and 1975-77 Emergency.
Thakur also accused the Congress of orchestrating the violence in Delhi.
"How much morality they have became clear during the 1984 riots and Emergency," she said in response to a question over Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's demand for Shah's resignation over the violence in Delhi, which has so far claimed 34 lives.
"This entire thing (violence) is orchestrated by them and they are asking for resignation. There is no morality left in them. On what basis they are seeking resignation?" she asked.
Sonia Gandhi had on Wednesday held the Central and the Delhi government responsible for the communal violence in the city and demanded Shah's resignation. She had also alleged that there was a "well-planned" conspiracy behind the violence.
"BJP has never done anything against the country. It has not indulged in any activity which is not in the interest of the country and never will," Thakur said.
"The entire country knows that the decisions taken by the party (BJP) in Parliament is in the interest of the country and meant to make it stronger," she added.
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Harvey Weinstein Convicted of Rape: Margot Robbie, Padma Lakshmi Hail the Milestone Verdict
