Sajjan Kumar Instigated Mob to Kill Sikhs in 1984 Riots, Victim Tells Court
Deposing as a prosecution witness, Cham Kaur told the court that she had seen Kumar allegedly addressing the crowd in national capital's Sultanpuri area in 1984 that Sikhs had killed "our mother" and instigated the mob to kill them.
File Photo: Sajjan Kumar
New Delhi: A key prosecution witness in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case Friday identified Congress leader Sajjan Kumar before a Delhi court as one who had allegedly instigated the mob to kill Sikhs.
Deposing as a prosecution witness, Cham Kaur told the court that she had seen Kumar allegedly addressing the crowd in national capital's Sultanpuri area in 1984 that Sikhs had killed "our mother" and instigated the mob to kill them.
"On October 31, 1984 we were watching TV on the demise of Indira Gandhi. On November 1, 1984 when I stepped out to look for my goat, I saw accused Sajjan Kumar addressing the crowd and was saying 'hamari ma maar di. Sardaro ko maar do' (killed our mother. Kill the Sikhs)," Kaur told District Judge Poonam A Bamba.
She further said that the next morning, they were attacked in which her son and her father were killed.
"My son Kapoor Singh and my father Sardarji Singh were pulled out of the hiding place on second floor, beaten badly and were thrown down from the roof," she said, adding that she herself received injuries in the attack.
During the proceedings, Kaur also identified Kumar, who was present in the court.
"I could recognise the accused Sajjan Kumar, as we used to visit him for getting help in making ration card, passport. We used to visit the accused for getting the papers stamps as he was the MP/MLA," she said.
She further named other persons who were shot dead on the same date by the mob. The injured and the family members of victims were taken to the police station and relief camps by police and army respectively. She told the court that she had named Kumar earlier also.
Before Kaur, another key prosecution witness Sheela Kaur had identified Kumar as the one who had instigated the mob in Sultanpuri.
The case was transferred from Karkardooma court to Patiala House court here by the Delhi High Court, which had directed the district judge to video record the proceedings at the cost of the accused.
Kumar and two other accused, Brahmanand Gupta and Ved Prakash, had said that they were ready to bear the expenses of the videography of proceedings.
The three accused are facing trial on charges of murder and rioting in the case pertaining to killing of Surjit Singh in Sultanpuri.
The proceedings in the case were earlier stayed after the victim and complainant Joginder Singh approached the high court seeking transfer of the case while alleging that evidence was not being properly recorded.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
