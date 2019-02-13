1,986 Migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan Granted Indian Citizenship in 3 Years: Govt

Altogether 1,986 migrants of all religions from Pakistan and Afghanistan were granted Indian citizenship in the last three years, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.Replying to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said according to the available data, 295 Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan and Pakistan were granted Indian citizenship since 2018.As per the data available online, 1,595 Pakistani and 391 Afghanistani migrants of all religions have been granted Indian citizenship in the last three years (2016 to 2018)."The provision for capturing online citizenship data of migrants from minority communities namely Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian hailing from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh was introduced in 2018," he added.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.