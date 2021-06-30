1987 Batch IPS Officer Mukul Goyal is the new DGP of UP

An officer of the 1987 batch, Mukul Goyal is all set to be the new Director-General of Police of Uttar Pradesh. The Home Department has issued an order in this regard confirming that Goyal will now head one of the biggest police forces in the country.

Until now, Goyal was posted in Border Security Force (BSF). UPSC had suggested the names of IPS officers Nasir Kamal, Mukul Goyal, Dr RP Singh to the UP government. There was also news of Goyal meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath late on Tuesday.

Goyal, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, is an engineering graduate from IIT Delhi. He has been the SP of Azamgarh and the SSP of Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Saharanpur and Meerut. Goyal has also been the DIG of Kanpur, Agra and Bareilly. Apart from this, Mukul Goyal has also been IG in ITBP, BSF. Goyal has also been ADG Railway in UP, CBCID and ADG Law and Order of UP in Akhilesh Yadav’s government.

UP DGP HC Awasthi retired on Wednesday. After retirement, he gave the charge to ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, who will now hand over the charge to Goyal. Goyal is set to retire in February 2024 which leaves him with almost two and a half years of service. The upcoming 2022 state assembly polls will also be held with Goyal in the key post.

