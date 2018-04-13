English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Punjab Govt Opposes His Acquittal Plea in SC, Sidhu Says 'It's Stabbing in the Back'
Sidhu may have left BJP and joined Congress, but this did not deter the Punjab government from sticking to its stand on the cabinet minister’s alleged involvement in the road rage case, which resulted in the death of a person.
File photo of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sindhu
Chandigarh: The split between Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu seems to be widening with the cricketer-turned-politician saying on Friday that the state government’s opposition to his acquittal plea is like “stabbing in the back”.
The Punjab government on Thursday opposed Sindhu’s plea for acquittal in the 1988 road rage case and told a bench of Justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul in the Supreme Court that there was no error in the Punjab and Haryana high court verdict convicting him in the case and awarding a three-year jail term.
A visibly sad Sindu said that only the CM or the state advocate general can explain what they have submitted in the Supreme Court.
“I will bear the burden of what has happened on my shoulders. For past three decades, I have reposed faith in the judiciary and will remain so,” he said.
On being asked if he would approach the CM on the issue, Sindhu, who is a cabinet minister in Punjab government, said that he would prefer to keep his suffering with himself than share it.
Asked about the demand for his resignation from opposition Akali Dal, he said that the opposition is happy for no reason.
