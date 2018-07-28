GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1989 Road Rage Moment Returns to Haunt Yogi Adityanath's Minority Affairs Minister

Mohsin Raza is minister of minority affairs in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nirbhay Prakash on Friday also framed charges against co-accused Akbar.

PTI

Updated:July 28, 2018, 8:42 AM IST
In this file photo, UP Minister Mohsin Raza is seen meeting with home minister Rajnath Singh.
Lucknow: A court here has framed charges against Mohsin Raza alias Arshad, a minister in the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a 29-year-old road rage case.

Raza is minister of minority affairs in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nirbhay Prakash on Friday also framed charges against co-accused Akbar and fixed August 4 for the recording of evidence of the prosecution witnesses. The accused were present in the court at the time of framing of charges.

A truck driver, Lallan, had lodged an FIR at the Wazirganj police station on August 4, 1989, alleging that the two accused had suddenly come in front of his truck and though no one was hurt, they had stopped his vehicle and assaulted and abused him.

The police had filed a chargesheet against the duo on August 4, 1990 under sections 323, 336, 504 and 506 of the IPC. The court could not frame charges all these years as the accused were not appearing before it.

