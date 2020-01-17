1993 Mumbai Blasts Convict 'Doctor Bomb' Goes Missing While on Parole
Jalees Ansari, 68, was allegedly connected with terror outfits like SIMI and Indian Mujahideen and taught terror groups how to make bombs.
Representative image.
Mumbai: A 68-year-old convict of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, Jalees Ansari, went missing on Thursday morning while being on parole, officials said.
Ansari, a resident of Mominpura in Agripada here who is serving a life term, is suspected to be involved in many bomb blast cases across the country, an official said.
He was on parole for 21 days from the Ajmer Central Prison, Rajasthan, and was expected to surrender before prison authorities on Friday, he said.
During the parole period, he was ordered to visit the Agripada Police Station everyday between 10.30am and 12pm to mark his attendance, he said.
However, Ansari did not visit the police station on Thursday during the designated time, the official said. In the afternoon, his 35-year-old son Jaid Ansari approached the police station with a complaint about his "missing" father, he said.
According to the complaint, Jalees Ansari woke up in the early hours and told family members he is going to offer namaz, but did not return home.
On his complaint, the Agripada Police registered a missing case, he said.
The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra ATS have launched a massive manhunt to trace him, he said.
Jalees, who is known as Doctor Bomb, was allegedly connected with terror outfits like SIMI and Indian Mujahideen and taught terror groups how to make bombs, he said. He was also questioned by the NIA in 2011 in connection with the 2008 bomb blast in Mumbai, he said.
