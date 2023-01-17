1st Ever Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival to Be Held at JLN Stadium from Jan 23-24

The first-ever military tattoo and tribal dance festival will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on January 23-24 as part of Republic Day celebrations and to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union minister Arjun Munda said on Tuesday.

A military tattoo is a performance of music or display of armed forces.

The two-day festival ‘Aadi Shaurya – Parv Parakram Ka’ will showcase the prowess of the Indian armed forces and the beauty of tribal culture, Munda said.

“It is a combination of display of military tattoo and tribal dance forms. Tribals have been the protectors of country’s resources i.e jal, jangal and jameen (water, forest and land) since time immemorial," Munda said. Tribals fought valiantly against the colonial rule during the freedom struggle and laid down their lives for the country, he said.

Additional Secretary, Tribal Affairs, R Jaya said 20 tribal groups from different parts of the country will give a dance performance, including Khukhri dance, Gatka, Mallakhamb, Kalaripaytu and Thangta.

