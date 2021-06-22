1st Trials of Medicine Delivery Through Drones Begin in Karnataka

In a move that could prove to be a game-changer for medical services in India, the experiment of medicine delivery through drone has begun in Shambuka Nagara, Gouribidanuru taluk of Chikkabalapura district in Karnataka.

Bengaluru-based Throttle Aerospace Systems (TAS) is will conduct the trials for the next 40 to 45 days. Two medicoptor drones are being used for this experiment at Chikkaballapura.

The first drone has the capacity to deliver up to 1 kg with a range of 15 km and the second one can carry 2 kg for maximum 12 km. A delivery software named RANDINT will be assisting the designated drones.

As per the demand, the medicines will be packed and put into the drones which will drop the pack at designated places as per the directions through a software. The drones can be used for delivery of medicine, emergency food and also to deliver organs to the hospital in the emergency situations.

The DGCA will give permission to fly the drones only after conducting minimum 100 hours flying and TAS is planning to fly minimum 120 hours in the coming days. The project is evolved with the help of Narayana Health Care and TAS has collaborated with Honewell aerospace.

