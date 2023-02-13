CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsWPL AuctionBigg Boss FinaleViral NewsLive Cricket
Home » News » India » 1st Year IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide on Campus
1-MIN READ

1st Year IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide on Campus

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 09:56 IST

Mumbai, India

The deceased had not left any suicide note (Representative Photo: AFP)

The deceased had not left any suicide note (Representative Photo: AFP)

The incident came to light around 1 pm after security guards on the campus spotted the youth lying in a pool of blood

An 18-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B), allegedly died by suicide after jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building located on the institute’s campus on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Darshan Solanki, a native of Ahmedabad, was a first-year student of the B.Tech (Chemical) course. He joined IIT Bombay three and a half months ago.

According to Powai police, the incident came to light around 1 pm after security guards on the campus spotted the youth lying in a pool of blood.

The deceased had not left any suicide note and prima facie suggests that he jumped from the refuge areas of the hostel building, police added.

“Based on the primary information, we have registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation is underway," said senior police inspector Budhan Sawant.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. bombay
  2. iit
  3. IIT Bombay
  4. Institute of Technology
  5. suicide
first published:February 13, 2023, 09:25 IST
last updated:February 13, 2023, 09:56 IST
Read More