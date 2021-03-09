2.40 Crore People Vaccinated Against Covid-19 in India So Far, Says Health Ministry

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.40 crore with10,28,911 people being given jabs till Tuesday evening, the Union Health Ministry said. A total 10,28,911 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Tuesday, the 53rd day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

During the day, 7,98,354 beneficiaries took their first dose and 2,30,557 healthcare workers (HCWS) and frontline workers (FLWs) received their second dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report, the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by night. The 7,98,354beneficiarieswho got the first dose include 5,51,398 beneficiaries aged over 60 and 98,478 aged between45-60 with specified comorbidities, according to the data.

More than two million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on March8, the highest in a day so far. Cumulatively,2,40,37,644 COVID-19vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, according to the provisional report till 7 pm.

These include 71,13,801 HCWs who have taken the first dose and 38,51,808 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 69,02,006 FLWs (first dose), 4,44,199 FLWs (second dose), 8,00,287 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities, and 49,25,543 beneficiaries more than 60 years old. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and the vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

