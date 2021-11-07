Snake Found in Exotic Birdcage Rescued from Bhubaneswar House

Muna Mohapatra, a resident of the Bhimtangi area of Bhubaneswar, was in for a surprise when he found a snake inside his house. He called the snake helpline centre after trying to get the serpent out of the cage and fearing the snake might try to escape and enter other parts of the house. On his return, Mohapatra, who kept six exotic birds in a cage in his house, found two of his birds eaten by a snake and the remaining ones moving in the cage.

The snake helpline team members Silka Seloni and Ashish Behera arrived and inferred the snake’s stomach swelled because he had eaten the birds and could not get out of the cage. The duo took the cage to a field and pulled the snake out. The two and a half feet snake was put inside a bag and left near a forest area.

(With inputs from Sumanta Sundaray)

