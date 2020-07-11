2 Accused in Kerala Gold Smuggling Case Taken into NIA Custody in Bengaluru

Two persons accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case were taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Bengaluru on Saturday night.

"Accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair have been detained in the Kerala gold smuggling case. They are being examined and will be arrested in due course. They have been detained from BTM Layout in Bengaluru," said the NIS spokesperson.

Sources say both were hiding in a hotel in the Karnataka capital when a specific input lead the NIA to them. Both Suresh and Nair are believed to be the main conspirators in the smuggling of 30 kg of gold through diplomatic baggage, which arrived at the International airport in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this week.

"Initial inquiries have revealed that the proceeds of smuggled gold could be used for financing terrorism in India," said an NIA official.

The agency registered a FIR on Friday and named Suresh, Nair, Sarith and Fazil Fareed as the main accused. The NIA is likely to produce Suresh and Nair in a Kochi court on Sunday.

The NIA could also seek the custody of Sarith who was earlier arrested by the Customs Department.