- Municipal Corporations 8/10
- TRS 7
- INC 1
- BJP 0
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 113/120
- TRS 94
- INC 10
- BJP 2
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 5
2 Admitted in Mumbai Test Negative for Coronavirus, But a Hong Kong-returned Hospitalised
The two persons, who tested negative, had travelled to China. They were admitted to the hospital on January 23. The third person, who returned from Hong Kong, was admitted on Friday.
A thermal screeening device for passengers arriving in India from China including Hong Kong in view of outbreak of Novel coronavirus (CoV) in China, at T3 of IGi airport in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: Two persons, who were admitted to a civic hospital in Mumbai for possible exposure to novel coronavirus, have tested negative for the infection, while the blood sample of another person will be sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune on Saturday, officials said.
The two persons, who tested negative, will continue to be kept under observation at the isolation ward of the Kasturba Hospital of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and decision about their discharge will be taken on Saturday, officials said.
"The two persons who tested negative are still under watch. Decision on discharging them will be taken on Saturday. It depends on their health condition. The blood sample of the third individual will be sent to the NIV on Saturday and the report is expected later in the day or on Sunday," a state health department official said.
The two persons, who tested negative, had travelled to China. They were admitted to the hospital on January 23. The third person, who returned from Hong Kong, was admitted on Friday.
According to officials, a total of 2,056 passengers underwent thermal screening at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here for the coronavirus till Friday night since January 19. Seven of these screened passengers were from Maharashtra.
Coronavirus cases were first reported from Wuhan, the capital of central Chinas Hubei province and few cases have been found in other countries including South Korea, Japan, Thailand and the United States.
The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus that has killed people in China is a novel strain and was not seen before.
Common symptoms of the infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, according to the World Health Organisation. Authorities would be following up with every passenger who has returned from any of the countries where outbreak of coronavirus has been reported for the next 28 days to check if she or he has developed symptoms of the infection.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had on Friday urged citizens not to panic as no case of coronavirus infection has been found in the country so far.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sejal Sharma's Suicide Note States Nobody Should be Blamed for Her Death, Friends Hint at Depression
-
- Over 24,000 Undelivered Letters Found Stashed at Former Postman's House in Japan
- Trump Trolled for Sharing 'Ridiculous' Meme with Photoshopped Image of Obama Spying on Him
- I Feel Sick: Roger Federer's Thrilling 5-set Australian Open Win Leaves Everyone Breathless