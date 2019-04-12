English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Aides of Underworld Don Ravi Pujari Held for Shooting at Actress' Parlour
The actress had alleged that she had received Internet threat calls on her mobile phone, demanding Rs 25 crore on November 3 under instructions from gangster Ravi Pujari.
Leena Maria Paul has acted in Bollywood film 'Madras Cafe', Tamil flick 'Biriyani' and Malayalam films 'Husbands in Goa' and 'Red Chillies'.
Loading...
Kochi: Two members of underworld don Ravi Pujari's gang have been arrested in connection with alleged shooting at a beauty parlour run by 'controversial' actress Leena Maria Paul, police said here on Friday.
Bilal, 25, from Aluva and Vipin Varghese, 30, from Kadavanthra here were arrested by a team of crime branch police, they said.
The attackers, wearing helmets, barged into the parlour in Panampilly Nagar at around 3 pm on December 15 last year and fired two shots before speeding away on a bike, they added.
A man from Kasargod district, who is also a key member of Pujari's gang had given quotation to Bilal for Rs 50 lakhs to carry out the crime.
The duo was taken to the Beauty Parlour to gather evidence, this afternoon.
The actress had alleged that she had received Internet threat calls on her mobile phone, demanding Rs 25 crore on November 3 under instructions from gangster Ravi Pujari.
According to her, the caller threatened to kill the actress if the money was not paid.
The threat calls were made on subsequent dates also, she stated.
Pujari had allegedly telephoned a media house and challenged the Kerala Police to arrest his men who had fired shots at the beauty parlour.
The Kerala police said in a release that Pujari has been taken into custody by the Interpol and police in African nation, Senegal.
Efforts are on to bring him back to India, it said.
The case was initially probed by the Kochi city police.
Later, it was handed over to the Crime branch wing of the police.
Leena Maria Paul has acted in Bollywood film 'Madras Cafe', Tamil flick 'Biriyani' and Malayalam films 'Husbands in Goa' and 'Red Chillies'.
The actress was an accused in a bank fraud case and was associated with alleged con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar, now in Tihar jail in a matter related to a bid to bribe the Election Commission, involving Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader and R K Nagar MLA T T V Dinakaran.
Bilal, 25, from Aluva and Vipin Varghese, 30, from Kadavanthra here were arrested by a team of crime branch police, they said.
The attackers, wearing helmets, barged into the parlour in Panampilly Nagar at around 3 pm on December 15 last year and fired two shots before speeding away on a bike, they added.
A man from Kasargod district, who is also a key member of Pujari's gang had given quotation to Bilal for Rs 50 lakhs to carry out the crime.
The duo was taken to the Beauty Parlour to gather evidence, this afternoon.
The actress had alleged that she had received Internet threat calls on her mobile phone, demanding Rs 25 crore on November 3 under instructions from gangster Ravi Pujari.
According to her, the caller threatened to kill the actress if the money was not paid.
The threat calls were made on subsequent dates also, she stated.
Pujari had allegedly telephoned a media house and challenged the Kerala Police to arrest his men who had fired shots at the beauty parlour.
The Kerala police said in a release that Pujari has been taken into custody by the Interpol and police in African nation, Senegal.
Efforts are on to bring him back to India, it said.
The case was initially probed by the Kochi city police.
Later, it was handed over to the Crime branch wing of the police.
Leena Maria Paul has acted in Bollywood film 'Madras Cafe', Tamil flick 'Biriyani' and Malayalam films 'Husbands in Goa' and 'Red Chillies'.
The actress was an accused in a bank fraud case and was associated with alleged con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar, now in Tihar jail in a matter related to a bid to bribe the Election Commission, involving Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader and R K Nagar MLA T T V Dinakaran.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Arriving Next Week With Spectate Mode, Darkest Night Mode and More
- Instagram Couple Faces Flak for 'Dangerous' and 'Pointless' Infinity Pool Photo
- Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai Movie Review: Daring Look at Societal Ills
- Hyderabadis Love Biryani. This Queue of Delivery Executives at a Food Joint is Proof.
- Xiaomi Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro Available on Discount via Flipkart
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results