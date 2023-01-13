2 American Tourists Who Visited Taj Mahal Test Positive for Covid, Samples Sent for Genome Sequencing: Officials

Two American tourists, who visited the Taj Mahal on January 10, have tested COVID-19 positive, a senior health official has said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Agra, Dr Arun Srivastava, said on Thursday that the two American tourists were part of a group that came here from Varanasi and was staying at a hotel here.

He said that samples of everyone in the group was taken but only the two Americans tested Covid positive.

“They reached Agra on January 9 via Varanasi and visited the Taj Mahal the next day. Samples of the tourists were taken by the team of the health department of Agra at the east gate of the Taj Mahal," Dr Srivastava told PTI.

He said that samples of the tourists have been sent for genome sequencing in Lucknow.

Dr Srivastava said the health department of Jaipur has been alerted as the group of tourists was next headed to Rajasthan.

Till now two residents of Agra — one who returned from China and another one from USA — tested Covid positive.

In the last week of December, one tourist from Argentina, who visited the Taj Mahal, tested positive. However, health officials of the district could not trace him later as the details given by him were found to be incorrect.

