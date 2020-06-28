2 Army, BSF Jawans among 8 New Covid-19 Cases in Himachal Pradesh; Tally Reaches 903

Eight more people, including an army and a BSF jawan, tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the tally in the state to 903.

Five of the fresh cases were reported from Kangra and one each from Mandi, Sirmaur and Solan districts, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, R D Dhiman said.

The new patients in Kangra include an army and a BSF jawan, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said.

The 39-year-old army jawan from Rakkar village had returned from Arunachal Pradesh on June 23, Prajapati said, adding that he will be shifted to a military hospital.

The BSF jawan, 54, is a resident of Indri village in the district. He had returned from Jammu on June 18 and is being shifted to a dedicated COVID care centre in Dadh, the officer added.

The other patients include a seven-year-old boy from Gurial village in Fatehpur and a 52-year-old man from Machkehar village in Joginder Nagar, an official said. He said both had a travel history to other states.

Fourteen patients -- seven from Kangra, four from Solan, two from Bilaspur and one from Chamba -- recovered from the infection on Sunday, the additional chief secretary said.

So far, 515 people have recovered, while 11 have migrated out of the state, he said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 367 and fatalities at eight.

Hamirpur has the maximum number of active cases in the state at 117, followed by 111 in Kangra, 44 in Solan, 28 in Una, 19 in Shimla, 15 in Bilaspur, 14 in Sirmaur, nine in Chamba, five in Mandi, four in Kinnaur and one in Kullu.

Seven villages in five gram panchayats in Hamirpur district have been declared containment zones, a district official said.