2 Army Personnel Dead, 1 Missing After Army Vehicle Skids Off Arunachal Road

Two army personnel died while one was missing when an Army mini-truck skidded off into the Kundil river in Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday.According to Army sources, the team was on the Chapakhoa-Roing-Dibang route when the vehicle’s rear left wheel went off balance and into a landslide near the Iduli village area.Search operation continues for the missing personnel. ​“The incident took place around 3am. The army unit comprising 18 personnel were en route for a counter insurgency operation near the Assam-Arunachal border when their vehicle skidded off a bridge at Kabung village. Rescue operations are on,” said Lower Dibang SP Sanjay Kumar Sain.Two bodies had been retrieved at the time of filing this report.Four soldiers sustained minor injuries in the accident and were provided medical assistance. The district administration started rescue operations with the help of police, locals, army officers and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).The army unit was traversing the Chapakhoa-Roing-Dibang route when the vehicle skidded off the track and fell into the fast flowing stream.