2 Army Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured in Accident During Bridge Construction Training Near Pune

Pune: Two Army jawans were killed and four others injured in an accident during a bridge construction training at the College Of Military Engineering (CME) here on Thursday, sources said.

The injured have been rushed to hospital, they added.

"Two combat engineers lost their lives during a training session while carrying out a bridging exercise," a senior Indian Army officer said.

The officers said four armymen, including a junior commissioned officer, were also injured during the exercise.

An important component of the training for combat engineers consists of bridging of small gaps, large gaps and assault bridges.

