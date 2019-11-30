2 Army Soldiers Killed after Avalanche Hits Patrol Team in Southern Siachen Glacier
A statement from the Army said an Avalanche Rescue Team (ART) following the patrol immediately rushed and managed to locate and pull out all members, but two personnel succumbed to their injuries.
Representational image.
New Delhi: At least two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed after an avalanche struck a patrol team operating at an altitude of approximately 18,000 feet in the Southern Siachen Glacier sector in the Union Territory of Ladakh early on Saturday.
"An Avalanche Rescue Team (ART) following the patrol immediately rushed and managed to locate and pull out all members of the patrol," Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said in a statement. "Simultaneously, Army helicopters were pressed into service to evacuate the avalanche victims."
However, the two personnel succumbed to injuries.
This is the second avalanche in Siachen in the past two weeks. On November 18, four Indian Army personnel and two civilian porters were killed in an avalanche in the northern part of the Siachen Glacier.
Situated at a height of around 20,000 ft in the Karakoram range, the glacier is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.
Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during winters, with temperatures often dropping to as low as -60 degrees Celsius.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC Sack John Gregory After Another Terrible Start to Season
- PM Narendra Modi Attends Mohena Kumari Singh's Royal Reception in Delhi, Clicks Cool Selfies
- #BoycottDabangg3: Salman Khan Dancing With Sadhus in 'Hud Hud' Sparks Twitter Outrage
- Dream Job? An Indian Startup is Offering Rs 1 Lakh to Sleep at Work for 100 Days. Really.
- Meet the 'Spelfie': Everything You Need to Know About Selfies From Space