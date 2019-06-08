Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

2 Arrested, 2 Juveniles Apprehended for Killing Man in Northeast Delhi

A motorcycle was found near the spot leading to the body being identified as that of Khajuri Khas resident Naeem who was missing since Friday night, police said.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 10:55 PM IST
2 Arrested, 2 Juveniles Apprehended for Killing Man in Northeast Delhi
Image for representation. (News18 Creative)
New Delhi: The body of a man with multiple stab injuries was found in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area Saturday, following which two people were arrested and as many juveniles apprehended, police said.

A motorcycle was found near the spot leading to the body being identified as that of Khajuri Khas resident Naeem who was missing since Friday night, they said.

Naeem's father and other family members identified his body, police said, adding during investigation, Azeem and Muzammil were arrested and two minors apprehended.

Interrogation of the accused revealed that the victim had a relationship with a woman even after her marriage which angered her husband Azeem. Following this, Azeem, his brother-in-law, and two cousins hatched a plan to kill Naeem, a police official said.

Naeem was called to DDA ground in Khajuri Khas on Friday night and was stabbed to death following a heated argument, the official said. ​

