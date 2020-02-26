2 Arrested after Teenager Sets Herself on Fire Citing Rape in MP's Betul District

Bhopal: Two people were arrested by the police on Wednesday in connection with the gang-rape and suicide of a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district. The action came a day after the 14-year-old set herself ablaze and sustained 95% burn injuries.

She succumbed to injuries at a Nagpur hospital early on Wednesday.

Three men — one of them currently on the run — have been charged with raping the Class 8 student after keeping her in unlawful confinement.

The accused, identified as Sandip Hasane, Neelesh Nagle and Ajay, are natives of Kaldongri village in Betul and are daily-wage labourers. The trio had befriended the victim while working at a catering group. She was staying at her maternal uncle’s home for a few days when the incident took place.

Soon after returning home on Tuesday, she doused herself in kerosene. Her body has been sent for autopsy.

A suicide note found at the spot mentioned Hasane, one of the accused. The girl wrote that she was raped by him and two of his friends at a Betul office a month ago and the three had threatened her against filing a complaint.

