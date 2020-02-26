2 Arrested after Teenager Sets Herself on Fire Citing Rape in MP's Betul District
The 14-year-old, who sustained 95% burn injuries, died at a Nagpur hospital early on Wednesday.
Representative image.
Bhopal: Two people were arrested by the police on Wednesday in connection with the gang-rape and suicide of a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district. The action came a day after the 14-year-old set herself ablaze and sustained 95% burn injuries.
She succumbed to injuries at a Nagpur hospital early on Wednesday.
Three men — one of them currently on the run — have been charged with raping the Class 8 student after keeping her in unlawful confinement.
The accused, identified as Sandip Hasane, Neelesh Nagle and Ajay, are natives of Kaldongri village in Betul and are daily-wage labourers. The trio had befriended the victim while working at a catering group. She was staying at her maternal uncle’s home for a few days when the incident took place.
Soon after returning home on Tuesday, she doused herself in kerosene. Her body has been sent for autopsy.
A suicide note found at the spot mentioned Hasane, one of the accused. The girl wrote that she was raped by him and two of his friends at a Betul office a month ago and the three had threatened her against filing a complaint.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hotstar Hammered With 1-star Ratings After it Censored John Oliver’s Episode on PM Modi
- Indian Idol 11 Winner Sunny Hindustani Says He Borrowed Money for Audition
- Ever Wondered How Apollo 13 Astronauts Saw The Moon? NASA Has a Video You Must See
- Taimur Ali Khan Sporting 'Punjabi Juttis' is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today
- Death Certificate Issued to Deceased Unnao Man Wishes Him a 'Bright Future' Ahead