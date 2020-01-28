Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

2 Arrested after Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped in UP by Employer and His Friend

The incident took place on January 20 and a case was registered on Monday after a complaint from the woman's husband, said a senior police official.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 5:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
2 Arrested after Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped in UP by Employer and His Friend
Image for representation.

Bhadohi (UP): A 42-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a carpet manufacturing unit's owner and his lawyer friend in the Civil Lines area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on January 20 and a case was registered on Monday after a complaint from the woman's husband, said the Superintendent of Police (SP), Ram Badan Singh.

The woman was a weaver at the carpet manufacturing unit, the officer said. He stated that footage from a CCTV camera showed Ram Chandra Gupta and his friend Arun Kumar Dubey dragging the woman into a room.

The woman's husband had been out of town to attend a marriage when the incident took place. He lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station after returning on Monday, Singh said.

Gupta and Dubey have been arrested and the woman has been sent for medical examination, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram