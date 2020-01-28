2 Arrested after Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped in UP by Employer and His Friend

Bhadohi (UP): A 42-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a carpet manufacturing unit's owner and his lawyer friend in the Civil Lines area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on January 20 and a case was registered on Monday after a complaint from the woman's husband, said the Superintendent of Police (SP), Ram Badan Singh.

The woman was a weaver at the carpet manufacturing unit, the officer said. He stated that footage from a CCTV camera showed Ram Chandra Gupta and his friend Arun Kumar Dubey dragging the woman into a room.

The woman's husband had been out of town to attend a marriage when the incident took place. He lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station after returning on Monday, Singh said.

Gupta and Dubey have been arrested and the woman has been sent for medical examination, he added.

