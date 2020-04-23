Take the pledge to vote

2 Arrested for Murdering Man Who Objected to Their Unnecessary Loitering in Delhi Locality

The two arrested were identified as Deepak and Jalbir, former Ola Cab drivers who are currently unemployed. They suddenly attacked the deceased with bricks when he was returning home on Wednesday night.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:April 23, 2020, 7:54 PM IST
2 Arrested for Murdering Man Who Objected to Their Unnecessary Loitering in Delhi Locality
Representative image.

New Delhi: Two men were arrested on Thursday for murdering a man who had objected to their unnecessary loitering in the area. The incident had taken place under the jurisdiction of Baba Haridas Nagar Police Station in Delhi.

The two arrested were identified as Deepak and Jalbir, former Ola Cab drivers who are currently unemployed. They suddenly attacked the deceased with bricks when he was returning home on Wednesday night.

An inquiry revealed that the deceased was a drug addict and on that day he had a scuffle with two or three of his associates. One is suspected to be Jogender, whose mobile number was found switched off and was not present at his home. No CCTV footage coverage was found from the spot.

During interrogation, the accused said when they were roaming in the area, deceased Bharat Bhushan sitting at some distance from his residence interrupted them. A scuffle took place between them as Bhushan objected to their unnecessary roaming.

While Bhushan was initially able to beat up both the accused and chase them away, they later attacked him with bricks and ran away from the spot.

