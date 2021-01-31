2 Arrested for Raping Minor Girl in UP's Bareilly, Circulating Video on Social Media

Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly and circulating a video of the act on social media, police said. A case was registered against the duo under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act at the Fatehganj West Police Station on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, they said.

Circle Officer Ramanand Rai said the incident took place on January 2 when the girl had gone to the field to pluck capsicum. The accused followed her and dragged her to a mustard field. They raped her and made a video of the criminal act. They also threatened to make the video viral on social media, the officer said.

The accused later made the video public after the girl refused to concede to their demands, police added.