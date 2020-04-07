Take the pledge to vote

2 People Displaying No Coronavirus Symptoms Test Positive in Kerala after 14-day Quarantine

Pathanmthitta is also one of the hot spots in the state where earlier a family from Italy had jumped quarantine. The district currently has seven active cases and about 7,000 people under observation.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:April 7, 2020, 5:35 PM IST
2 People Displaying No Coronavirus Symptoms Test Positive in Kerala after 14-day Quarantine
Students wearing protective masks in Kochi (REUTERS/Sivaram V)

Thiruvananthapuram: Two asymptomatic persons who finished their 14-day quarantine period tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district.

Right from the beginning, the state has been proactively asking high-risk category patients to be on quarantine for 28 days.

"These two were tested as they are under the high-risk category. One boarded the train from Nizamuddin and the other person came back via Dubai. We have asked all the high-risk category persons to be under quarantine for 28 days, so they were also under quarantine," said District Medical Officer AN Sheeja. "But their contacts will be traced and this case needs to be studied as it was after the 14-day period."

One person is a 19-year-old student who had returned from Delhi. On March 15, the student boarded a train from Delhi to Ernakulam, reaching home two days later. She had remained asymptomatic all this while.

The second is a 60-year-old who came from Dubai and has also been tested positive. He reached Kerala on March 19. He was also asymptomatic and tested positive after the 14-day period. He was tested since Dubai is considered a high-risk category.

District Collector PB Nooh said this shows the public needs to be more cautious.

Pathanmthitta is also one of the hot spots in the state where earlier a family from Italy had jumped quarantine. The district currently has seven active cases and about 7,000 people under observation.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

