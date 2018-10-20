English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Battling for Life After Auto’s CNG Tank Explodes While Refuelling at Mumbai Pump
The auto-rickshaw was a new one and was being refuelled at a petrol pump in suburban Malad.
Representative image
Mumbai: At least three persons were injured, two of them seriously, when the fuel tank of an auto-rickshaw exploded while CNG was being filled in it at suburban Malad on Saturday, an official said.
The incident took place around 8 am at a petrol pump near Milap Talkies on SV Road in Malad West, the official said.
According to police, the rickshaw was new.
"The fuel tank of this new rickshaw exploded while CNG was being filled in it. Three persons, who were near the vehicle, suffered injuries," he said.
The injured — Anil More (57), Sohail Shaikh (57) and Shailesh Tiwari (25) — were rushed to a hospital in Kandivali, the official said.
"Two of them have suffered critical injuries and are battling for life," he said adding that the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be known and experts have been called in for analysis.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
